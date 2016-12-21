Centre launches portal to help PSUs swap coal with private cos

The government unveiled a web portal that allows PSUs to swap coal. Speaking at the launch of the ‘Coal Mitra’, the web portal, Coal and Power Minister Piyush Goyal said, “Soon, PSUs can swap coal with private sectors across sectors. The guidelines for Power-Power swap will be enabled in 30 days”.

Power Secretary PK Pujari said, “Private sector IPP (Independent Power Producers) players will be allowed to use the coal swap facility too. Guidelines for the same will be notified in 15 days”. The Coal Mitra Web Portal has been designed to bring about flexibility in utilisation of domestic coal by transferring the reserves to more cost efficient State/Centre owned or private sector generating stations, leading to lower generation costs and ultimately lesser electricity cost for the consumers, according to a government release.

The web portal would be used by the State and Central Gencos to display information about normative fixed and variable charges of electricity for the previous month as well as margin available for additional generation so as to enable the utilities identify stations for transfer of coal.