Centre lays down SOPs to resume sports activities in SAI training centres

The Government has laid down Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to resume sports activities in the Sports Authority of India (SAI) training centres under the name of “Khelo India-Firr Se”.

“The SOP covers all stakeholders at the training centres including athletes, technical and non-technical support staff, administrative staff, hostel and facility management staff and visitors to the centre,” said Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State (MoS), Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.

SAI Training Centres are divided into three Zones viz. Red, Blue, and Yellow for safety and security of the athletes.

Also, a Hygiene Officer with supporting staff such as nurses, physiotherapist, psychologist, nutritionist have been deployed as a hygiene task force to interact and assist with the National Campers, coaches and supporting staff for any health issue related to Covid-19 care.

A Covid Task Force Committee has been set-up to ensure that the guidelines are strictly implemented at all the training centres. The Committee ensures the effective implementation of the health protocols issued by the Central and respective State/Union Territory Government.

Due to outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, all the conventional training programmes being conducted in all centres across the country, under various SAI Sports Promotional Schemes were temporarily suspended and the foreign training of Indian athletes were also curtailed.