Centre notifies continuation of input duty rebate scheme for garments, made-ups for 3 years

In a move aimed at enhancing the global competitiveness of the textile sector, the Centre has notified the continuation of a popular scheme for remitting embedded taxes and levies on the export of garments and made-ups for almost three years, from January 1, 2021 to March 31, 2024, with the same rates as notified earlier by the Ministry of Textiles subject to periodic review.

This is in line with the Union Cabinet’s decision last month which approved the extension of the Rebate of State and Central Levies and Taxes (RoSCTL) scheme till March 2024. The maximum rate of rebate fixed earlier by the Textile Ministry for the scheme was 6.05 per cent for apparel and 8.2 per cent for made-ups.

The extension of the scheme, however, is subject to the review of the rates periodically. “A mechanism for such revision shall be decided separately by the Ministry of Textiles and Ministry of Finance,” per the notification issued by the Textiles Ministry on Friday.

The eligibility criteria under RoSCTL shall remain unchanged, and the scheme will be available for only the export of garments and made-ups (including bed sheets, curtains, pillow covers and towels. “The other textiles products which are not covered under the RoSCTL shall be eligible to avail the benefits, if any, under the RoDTEP, as to be finalised by Department Commerce from the dates which may be notified in this regard,” the notification added.

Exporters had been seeking an extension of the RoSCTL for a stable and predictable environment that would help them secure long-term contracts and predictability, which augurs very well for the long-term contracts, thereby ensuring additional investment in the segment creating new employment opportunities in the sector,” said A Sakthivel, President, FIEO.

Many export bodies, including the Apparel Export Promotion Council, believed that the continuation of the scheme would help Indian exporters compete against countries like Vietnam, Bangladesh and Cambodia, that have tariff advantage on account of LDC status or owing to effective free trade agreements.

The Department of Revenue shall implement the scheme with end to end digitisation for issuance of transferable duty credit scrip, which will be maintained in an electronic ledger in the customs system, the notification stated. Duty credit scrip under RoSCTL scheme shall be issued without insisting on the realisation of export proceeds, it added.