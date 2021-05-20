Centre notifies mucormycosis an epidemic

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
Given the recent increase in black fungus - mucormycosis -- instances in patients ailing with Covid 19, the Health Ministry has notified it under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and urged all the States and Union Territories to declare it as an epidemic in its letter sent on Wednesday.
“You are requested to make mucormycosis a notifiable disease under Epidemic Diseases act 1897, wherein all Government and private health facilities, medical colleges will follow guideline for screening, diagnosis, management of mucormycosis, issued by MoHFW (GoI) and ICMR and make it mandatory for all these facilities to report all suspected and confirmed cases to Health Department through district level Chief Medical Officer and subsequently to IDSP surveillance system,” the letter said.
The Health Ministry letter stated that a new challenge in the form of a black fungus, namely Mucormycosis, has emerged and is reported from many States amongst Covid-19 patients who are highly dependent on steroids and have uncontrolled sugar levels. This fungal infection is leading to prolonged morbidity and mortality amongst Covid 19 patients, it further said.
The treatment of mucormycosis involves a multidisciplinary approach comprising eye surgeons, ENT specialists, general surgeon, neurosurgeon and dental maxillofacial surgeon etc. and institution of Amphotericin B is an antifungal medicine, the letter added
Rajasthan, where over 100 cases of fungal infection were reported so far, has already notified it as an epidemic on Wednesday. This would help ensure integrated and coordinated treatment of black fungus and the coronavirus, the State said. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday that he has directed three government hospitals -- Lok Nayak JP Hospital, GTB Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Hospital -- to set up dedicated centres for treating mucormycosis. He also assured that the government will ensure the supply of medicines needed to treat the disease.
