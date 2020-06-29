Centre removes prohibition on export of PPE coveralls

All items that are part of PPE kits and listed in the earlier notifications continue to remain “prohibited’’ for export, whether exported as individual item or as part of PPE kits, it added. The monthly quota will not be applicable on these items.

As per a notification issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) on Monday, PPE medical coveralls have been shifted to the restricted category from the prohibited category. “A monthly quote of 50 lakh PPE medical coveralls for Covid-19 units has been fixed for issuance of export licenses to the eligible applicants....as per the criteria to be separately issued in a Trade Notice,” the notification stated.

This has been done in response to a demand by local producers of personal protection equipment (PPE), who have assured the government of surplus capacities.

The Centre has removed the prohibition on export of medical coveralls for Covid, allowing up to 50 lakh units to be exported every month against licenses issued by the government.

