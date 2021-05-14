Centre temporarily eases local sourcing preference for public procurement of Covid-19 supplies

Evolved mix of practicality and MINI’s impish charm
The Countryman gets a facelift and some new equipment for its 2021 avatar, with its fun-loving character still ...
For sourcing of Covid-19 related supplies, the government has temporarily relaxed last year’s orders giving preference to companies whose goods and services have 50 per cent or more local content that was intended to promote `Make in India'.
The relaxation will be applicable till September 30 2021, per an order issued by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).
“….the administrative Department undertaking the procurement (including procurement by any entity under its: administrative control) may exempt the procurement of supplies required for containment of COVID-19 global pandemic from the applicability of this order/ any provision thereof, after written approval of Secretary of the Department concerned or any other Authority having been assigned power by the Secretary of the Department concerned. The aforesaid exemption. shall be applicable only till September 30 2021,” the latest DPIIT order issued on May 13 stated.
On June 4 last year, the government had modified public procurement order (2017) to give the most preference to companies whose goods and services had 50 per cent (classified as Class 1 local supplier) or more local content followed by those whose domestic value addition was between 20 per cent and 49 per cent (Class 2 local supplier). The measure was targeted at promoting 'Make in India' and making the country self-reliant.
The order was further amended on September 16 2020 allowing Departments and Ministries to mandate higher than minimum 50 per cent and 20 per cent local content stipulated earlier for two separate categories of local suppliers. It also restricted those entities of countries from participating in government procurement that disallowed Indian companies from participating in bidding for their government contracts.
“While the DPIIT order notified on May 13 temporarily waives the preference give to Class 1 local suppliers and Class 2 local suppliers in public procurement, it is not clear whether the restrictions on countries disallowing Indian companies from participating in their government procurement bidding have also been relaxed,” a Commerce & Industry Ministry official told BusinessLine.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The Countryman gets a facelift and some new equipment for its 2021 avatar, with its fun-loving character still ...
The production version of new small van model series will debut in 2022
The bike provides the riders with three different preset riding styles
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
With the sale of physical books dropping in pandemic-induced lockdowns, publishing houses are looking at ways ...
The virus might have spared plant life, but India’s central government hasn’t
Karnataka’s best known tourist destination offers a melange of experiences across drama, faith, heritage, food ...
Klara is an artificial friend, an android created for a specific human purpose. But what if she can feel and ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...