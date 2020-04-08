Centre urges states to maintain supply chain of essential goods

Allowing glaciers to retreat will be nothing less than a Himalayan blunder
A shrinking glacial mass could compromise our water and energy security, cautions a TERI study
The Home Affairs Ministry has yet again written to all State Chief Secretaries to take urgent steps to ensure smooth supply chain and availability of essential goods. Union Home Secretary, Ajay Kumar Bhalla has written to all State Chief Secretaries on various measures in this regard including fixing of stock limits, capping of prices, enhancing production, an inspection of accounts of dealers and other such actions.
"There have been reports of loss of production due to various factors, especially reduction in labour supply. In this situation, there is a possibility of inventory building/hoarding and black marketing, profiteering, and speculative trading, resulting in price rise of essential goods. The States have been asked to take urgent steps to ensure availability of these commodities at fair prices for the public at large," an official statement added.
Under the Disaster Management Act, the Home Affairs Ministry has allowed manufacture/production, transport and other related supply-chain activities in respect of essential goods like foodstuff, medicines and medical equipment.
Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution had earlier authorized States/Union Territories to notify orders under the EC Act, 1955 by relaxing the requirement of the prior concurrence of the Central Government up to June 30, 2020.
"Offences under EC Act are criminal offences and may result in imprisonment of 7 years or fine or both. State/Union Territory Governments may also consider detention of offenders under the Prevention of Black-marketing and Maintenance of Supplies of Essential Commodities Act, 1980," the official statement added.
