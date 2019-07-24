Chakraborty appointed Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs

In a major reshuffle in the top bureaucracy, the Appointments Committee has approved the appointment of new Secretaries in top Ministries and Departments including Economic Affairs, Telecom, Power, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and Parliamentary Affairs.

Atanu Chakraborty, currently serving as Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, will now be the Secretary for Department of Economic Affairs, as per an official release circulated on Wednesday.

Chakraborty will take over from Subhash Chandra Garg who has now been appointed the Power Secretary. Ajay Kumar Bhalla, currently serving as the Power Secretary, has been appointed Officer on Special Duty, Ministry of Home Affairs.

Anil Kumar Khachi will be the new Secretary for Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, replacing Chakraborty.

Guruprasad Mohapatra, Chairman, Airports Authority of India, will take over as the new Secretary for DPIIT, after incumbent Ramesh Abhishek retires on July 31.

Ravi Capoor, presently in the cadre, is the new Textiles Secretary. PS Vaghela, also serving in the cadre, is the new Secretary for Department of Pharmaceuticals. RS Shukla from the West Bengal cadre is the new Parliamentary Affairs Secretary.

Atul Chaturvedi, serving as Additional Secretary, DPIIT, has been appointed the Secretary for Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying, while Anshu Prakash, Additional Secretary, Department of Telecommunications has been promoted to the post of Secretary in the same department.

Anuradha Mitra, Member (Finance), Digital Communications Commission, is now the Secretary for Department of Official Language.