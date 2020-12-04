CITI hails govt’s move to set up EPC for technical textiles

Jaguar unveils refreshed, more powerful F-PACE SVR
The Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) has hailed the Centre’s decision to set up a dedicated Export Promotion Council for Technical Textiles. “This would help the textile industry in India achieve a new milestone as technical textiles is still at a budding stage with significant growth prospects,” said CITI Chairman T Rajkumar.
He said that with increasing usage of technical textile products in segments like automobiles, civil engineering, construction, agriculture, medical, shipping, industrial safety, sports and personal protection, among others, it is emerging as a sunrise sector in India.
The technical and clothing sector market is expected to touch $350 billion by 2025 from the current level of $167 billion.
“It would not be possible to achieve the growth target if we do not think out of the box. Setting up of a dedicated Export Promotion Council (EPC) for Technical Textiles is a step in the right direction. It is one of the four components of the National Technical Textile Mission (NTM), aimed mainly at achieving 10 per cent growth every year till 2023-24,” he said.
Until now, India has been a net importer of technical textile products; the penetration level of technical textiles was very low at 5-10 per cent against 30-70 per cent in advanced countries. The National Technical Textiles Mission aims at improving the penetration level of technical textiles in the country. With the announcement of favourable policies, production and investment in technical textiles, the sector is picking up, slowly.
