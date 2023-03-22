Moving coal through rail-sea-rail (R-S-R) mode to west Indian States is very cost effective. For the first time this year, NTPC has floated tender and decided rates from Dadri and Jhajjar power plants. Orders have been placed. Similarly, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan are also in the process of finalising rates. So if coal movement starts from eastern ports to western ports through sea, this will free up 15 rakes per day capacity, if we fully utilise it. So 15 rakes a day from Paradip port and 8 from Dhamra port, reducing railway’s burden. This was the gap of 20-22 rakes which we were struggling with. So, the criticality was on this 29-30 MT of coal, which we have solved through various measures. At present, our coastal shipping is on an average delivering 40 rakes of coal daily. Paradip port Chairman has said that they can do 50 rakes a day, and Dhamra port Chairman said that they can do eight rakes. So, this capacity will slowly get added