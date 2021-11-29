Commerce Ministry recommends continuation of anti-dumping duties on Chinese tiles for five years

The Commerce & Industry Ministry has proposed that anti-dumping duty on Chinese floor and wall tiles be continued for another five years as there was “positive evidence’’ of the likelihood of dumping and injury to domestic industry in case the existing duties were allowed to lapse.

“The Authority thus considers it necessary to recommend continuation of definitive anti-dumping duty, as modified, on all imports of the subject goods originating in or exported from China for a further period of five years,” the Directorate General of Trade Remedies said in its final findings on the case notified on Monday.

The recommended anti-dumping duties on the item — glazed/unglazed porcelain/vitrified tiles in polished or unpolished finish with less than 3 per cent water absorption — are at $1.87 per square meter, according to the notification. The recommended duties have to be approved by the Finance Ministry before they are implemented.

Anti-dumping duties are imposed on imported items that are sold at a price lower than what exists in the home market of the seller and which, due to the low price, cause injury or disruptions for the producers in the importing country.

Anti-dumping duties were first imposed on Chinese tiles in 2016 for a period of five years. If the Finance Ministry gives its nod, the duties will continue till 2026.