Commerce Ministry recommends continuation of anti-dumping duties on Chinese tiles for five years

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The Commerce & Industry Ministry has proposed that anti-dumping duty on Chinese floor and wall tiles be continued for another five years as there was “positive evidence’’ of the likelihood of dumping and injury to domestic industry in case the existing duties were allowed to lapse.
“The Authority thus considers it necessary to recommend continuation of definitive anti-dumping duty, as modified, on all imports of the subject goods originating in or exported from China for a further period of five years,” the Directorate General of Trade Remedies said in its final findings on the case notified on Monday.
Also see: Anti-dumping duty on Indian shrimps by the US: It’s an ongoing process, says exporters
The recommended anti-dumping duties on the item — glazed/unglazed porcelain/vitrified tiles in polished or unpolished finish with less than 3 per cent water absorption — are at $1.87 per square meter, according to the notification. The recommended duties have to be approved by the Finance Ministry before they are implemented.
Anti-dumping duties are imposed on imported items that are sold at a price lower than what exists in the home market of the seller and which, due to the low price, cause injury or disruptions for the producers in the importing country.
Also see: India imposes anti-dumping duty on steel and fibreglass measuring tapes from Singapore, Cambodia
Anti-dumping duties were first imposed on Chinese tiles in 2016 for a period of five years. If the Finance Ministry gives its nod, the duties will continue till 2026.
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
The author dips into behavioural science to create a DIY toolkit for personal metamorphosis
How leaders, managers and team members can raise their games to meet the challenges of the new age of working
The author defines Thiel’s value system as a pursuit of market power using regulatory loopholes and stepping ...
Tarkari seeks to hero classic and lesser known desi flavours drawn from India’s wide culinary repertoire of ...
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...