Countries should share vaccines with those in dire need: Goyal

A three-pronged transformation
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Acceptance of the temporary waiver for Trade Related Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) provisions by countries is not enough for overcoming the Covid-19 crisis as nations also need to expedite consensus building, transfer of technology and availability of raw materials to make it happen, Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said.
“Countries should also share vaccines liberally with those that are in dire need,” the Minister said at the World Economic Forum’s session on Global Trade Outlook on Wednesday. India wants the proposed TRIPS waiver to cover medicines, vaccinations and associated infrastructure to address the challenge of Covid-19, the Minister said .
Goyal pointed out that the US had given limited support for vaccines patent issue, which was heartily welcomed, and that was the pressing need of today. “Under the circumstances, speed is of essence, as this will allow all to meet the objective of equitable, timely and affordable access to vaccines, therapeutics and other goods required to deal with Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.
Appreciating the support extended by countries to India in these challenging times, Goyal said that countries must facilitate export of Covid-19 related health products to countries that urgently require these for saving precious lives, adding that this was especially relevant for vaccines.
Goyal said that global solidarity is the need of the hour. India had provided 67 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine earlier, the Minister recounted. He said that with enhanced manufacturing and supply of vaccines, India would be at the forefront in supporting the Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and the developing nations in this hour of need. India has always been IP compliant and would continue to be so, he added.
