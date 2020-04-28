Covid-19 impact: Concern over routine immunisation programmes taking a back seat

Away from the attention being showered on development of vaccines to tackle Covid-19, there is concern that routine immunisation programmes to protect children around the world, are being left behind.

Primary immunisation in the first year of a child’s life should not be delayed as it protects against diseases including pneumonia, diarrhoea, meningitis, whooping cough and measles, says Dr Vipin M Vashishtha, former convenor with the Indian Academy of Paediatrics’ (IAP) committee on immunisation.

During the lockdown period, people are scared to visit a hospital due to the risk of getting Covid-19. And in addition to that, OPDs (out patient departments) are closed in many hospitals, he said.

About 95 per cent of immunisation in India is through the Government-driven Universal Immunisation Programme, under which polio eradication won much international praise, he said . These days, much of the public machinery is being diverted towards tackling Covid, Dr Vashishtha told BusinessLine.

Paediatrician Dr Jacob Puliyel pointed out that it was not just immunisation programmes, but cancer treatments and deliveries were also not getting addressed properly because of the attention being given to Covid-19. However, on concerns regarding delays in the polio programme, he added, if routine doses were delayed by a month, it would not really crash the system.

Resurgence warning

In the run up to the World Immunisation week (April 24 -30), the World Health Organisation had warned, “shutting down immunisation services in the Covid-19 pandemic risks triggering a resurgence of diseases that can be prevented with safe and effective vaccines.”

When immunisation services are disrupted, even for brief periods during emergencies, the risk of vaccine-preventable disease outbreaks, such as measles and polio, increase, the WHO said. And this only overwhelms health systems already battling Covid.

“In 2018, 86 per cent of children under the age of five globally were vaccinated with three doses of diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis (DTP3) and one dose of the measles vaccine, up from 72 per cent in 2000 and 20 per cent in 1980. The number of children paralysed by polio has been reduced by 99.9 percent worldwide,” the WHO said.

However, in the same year, nearly 20 million children worldwide — more than 1 in 10 — missed out on lifesaving vaccines such as measles, diphtheria and tetanus. Roughly, 13 million of the children have never received any vaccines, putting them and their communities at risk of disease and death. The majority of these children live in countries with already fragile health systems, further limiting their access to essential health services when they fall sick, the WHO added.

Measles are also a threat, if vaccination rates drop. And current projections peg the number of reported measles cases for 2019 at about 8,00,000. In 2020, there are increasing concerns of another resurgence, especially if vaccination rates fall due to delay or suspension of scheduled immunisation activities as a result of Covid-19, the WHO said.