PM Modi announces Central vaccine policy; all 18+ to get a free jab

Come June 21, every citizen aged 18 years or more will get a free vaccine from Central Government. As of date, this facility is available to people aged 45 years and more.

For the age group of 18-45 years, States procure vaccines and provide them free of cost.

Now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that for vaccine, the Centre would take responsibility for States in procuring 25 per cent more over and above 50 per cent of production it is buying. “Centre will buy 75 per cent of total vaccine production from producers and provide free of cost to State Government,” he said in a televised address to the nation. Further, he added that no State would have to spend anything on vaccine procurement.

Presently, apart from the three fourth procurement by Centre and States, 25 per cent is given to private hospitals. These hospitals have different charges. Now, Modi announced the capping of a service fee by these hospitals at Rs 150. This will be apart from the cost of vaccines.

Modi also announced the extension of free food grains to 80 crore people till Deepawali.