Covid-19 lockdown: Centre relaxes timelines for completing renewable energy projects

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has granted a one-month extension for renewable energy project developers. The extension is to be considered valid for a month beyond the existing deadlines.

An official statement said that implementing agencies may grant extension of time for RE (renewable energy) projects, on account of the lockdown due to Covid-19.

“The extension will be for the period of lockdown, plus 30 days. This will be a blanket extension — there will be no requirement of case-to-case examination. There will be no need to ask for any evidence for extension due to lockdown,” an official statement said.

The Ministry has also said that all RE implementing agencies of MNRE will treat the lockdown due to Covid-19 as force majeure.

The decision was taken after RE developers represented to the Ministry that they be granted a general time extension on account of the lockdown and additional time required for normalisation after it is lifted, the statement added.