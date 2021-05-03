Covid-19 relief materials received from abroad to get IGST waiver

Untangling the Jet Airways slot knot
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
The Finance Ministry on Monday granted exemption from the Integrated Goods & Services Tax (IGST) for the Covid-19 relief material received from abroad.
“The Central government had received a number of representations from charitable organisations, corporate entities, and other associations outside India seeking exemption from the IGST on the import of Covid-19 relief material (already exempted from the customs duty), donated/received free of cost for free distribution. Accordingly, the government has granted exemption from the IGST on the import of such goods,” the Ministry said in a statement. This exemption shall apply till June 30. It would also cover goods already imported but lying uncleared on the date of its issuance of exemption i.e., Monday.
The exemption will be subject to a few conditions, including the State government appointing a nodal authority that will authorise any entity, relief agency or statutory body for free distribution of such Covid-relief materials. The importer will produce a certificate from the said nodal authority that the goods are meant for free distribution for Covid-19 relief. The importer will then produce a statement, certified by the said nodal authority, containing details of the goods imported and distributed free of cost to the Deputy or Assistant Commissioner of Customs at the port, within a period of six months from the date of import or within such extended period not exceeding nine months.
The Centre has already issued two notifications: One exempts duty on remdesivir injection, inflammatory diagnostic (markers) kits, till October 31. The second prescribes exemption on medical grade oxygen, oxygen therapy related equipments and Covid-19 vaccines till July 31.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
Will masks be the norm even after the pandemic ends?
An out-of-the-box tutor for green jobs
The International Energy Agency defines a device/system energy efficient if it delivers more services for the ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
In a year impacted by lockdowns, the company maintained occupancy over 90 per cent
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
Chaitanya Tamhane does a tough balancing act in ‘The Disciple’ — allowing the audience to form its own ...
On his 100th birth anniversary, a diehard fan and translator of Satyajit Ray’s stories recalls the man and his ...
My sister in Connecticut has two grands. For the purpose of this column, I shall call them D1 and D2. I’m not ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...