Covid-19 vaccine: India did not ban exports, but domestic requirements is a priority, says MEA

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
India has not imposed any ban on the export of Covid-19 vaccines but has made its position clear that its vaccines are primarily purposed for domestic consumption. External supplies would depend on requirements at home, the Ministry of External Affairs has said.
On India's response to rising global crude prices, the MEA said New Delhi has been appealing to crude oil-producing countries since the beginning of the year to ease oil production cuts announced last year, as high prices hurt the consumption-led recovery.
Giving details about India's vaccine position on Friday, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that country had taken the lead in sending vaccines to more than 80 countries.
"We have already stated that our external supplies would be done keeping in mind our domestic requirements. At this time, I am sure our partners understand that our vaccines are primarily purposed for our domestic consumption. I want to emphasise that we have not imposed any export ban on vaccines," Bagchi said.
Regarding other countries such as Nepal on delayed supplies, the spokesperson said that India's position had been suitably conveyed through official channels.
Elaborating on the global oil situation, the spokesperson said that the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas was closely reviewed the global crude supplies and price situation.
"We have noted that OPEC and OPEC Plus announced last week a slight easing of crude production cuts, even though it is still far below the originally announced schedule of cuts," he said
Crude supply should be market-determined rather than artificially managed, the spokesperson added.
Bagchi confirmed that US Special Presidential Envoy on Climate John Kerry would be visiting Delhi from April 5-8 to discuss the forthcoming climate leaders summit hosted by the US later this month. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accepted US President Joe Biden's invitation to attend the virtual summit.
Kerry will be interacting with various Ministers including External Affairs, Finance, Petroleum and Natural Gas, Power and Environment.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, too, will visit India on April 5, but the MEA spokesperson did not say if the S-400 air defence system deal would be discussed.
