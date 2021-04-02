Covid situation in 11 States is worrisome: Cabinet Secretary

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Friday held a high-level meeting with chief secretaries, DG Police and Health Secretaries of all States and Union Territories to review recent spike in daily Covid 19 cases in 11 States in the last two weeks. These 11 States are Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Haryana.
“Another worrisome aspect pointed out was that Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities along with peri-urban areas have recorded the recent high rise in Covid cases; the spread of infection from these areas to the rural areas with weak health infrastructure would overwhelm the local administration was also highlighted,” the Union Health Ministry said in a release. The 11 States have been advised to take all necessary measures to contain the rise in coronavirus cases.
In the meeting, in order to contain the resurge in coronavirus outbreak, the States were specifically asked to increase testing continuously, focus on ensuring RT-PCR tests comprise 70 per cent of total tests, reduce waiting time of test results with regular review with testing labs, use Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) as screening test in densely populated areas and where fresh clusters are emerging.
Meanwhile, all symptomatic RAT negatives must be mandatorily subjected to RT-PCR tests and effective and prompt isolation of those infected in institutional facilities (Covid Care Centres) should be ensured. Daily monitoring of patients isolated at home should be done and the isolated infected persons should be transferred immediately to health facilities, if needed.
“States were also asked to examine Case Fatality Rate hospital-wise, devise appropriate strategy and mitigate concerns regarding late admission in hospitals and non-adherence to National Clinical Management Protocol,”the release said.
