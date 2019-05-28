Customs Dept assures help to check smuggling of human hair

Skip the queue, grab a bite and a cuppa on the go!
Passengers who don’t want to fly hungry can do just that before boarding their flight
The Customs Department has assured human hair exporters that it will take steps to check smuggling of the product from India to China.
Human hair exporters had sought help from the government to stop the alleged smuggling of raw hair as it was wreaking havoc on their business. The Customs Department said that action will be taken on the information provided by them on the people and custom stations involved.
The Directorate-General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), too, is considering the exporters’ plea of restricting exports of raw hair, locally known as goli, to check smuggling, according to exporters.
Sunil Eamani from Indus Hair Extensions, Hyderabad, said: “We have shared with the Customs officials specific information that we had on the individuals smuggling through the borders and under-invoicing their shipments of raw hair to China. We have also pointed out the Customs checkpoint from where the smuggling is happening. The officials have assured us that immediate action will be taken at the appropriate ports.”
While under-invoicing of shipments happens at the Kolkata airport and sea port, smuggling through borders happens at Moreh, at the border with Myanmar, and Champi in Mizoram, Eamani added.
Eamani was part of a delegation of exporters of human hair who met senior officials from the Customs Department and the DGFT on Tuesday to share information on the alleged smuggling and discuss ways to tackle the same. By smuggling hair to China, traders avoid paying 30 per cent import duty in the country. Raw hair is also smuggled to Myanmar as children are employed at very low wages to untangle the hair, exporters said.
“If the government can effectively stop the large-scale smuggling that is taking place, processing within the country will increase and lead to greater employment generation,” said P Sathish Gandhi, a hair exporter based in Chennai.
Indian hair exports, considered to be one of the best in the world for its length and texture, were valued at $229 million in 2017-18, lower than exports worth $341.53 million in 2014. Exporters said lower exports are largely due to the smuggling and under-invoicing of shipments.
One way to stop under-invoicing would be to restrict export of raw hair and fix minimum export price, feel exporters.
“Add raw hair to the list of restricted items to ensure the availability of raw material in India thus enabling making of products in the country and creating lakhs of jobs,” said MM Gupta, Chairman, Human Hair & Hair Products Manufacturers and Exporters Association, in the representation to the DGFT.
The representation also suggested that minimum exportable prices provided every six months by the Human Hair Association be enforced by the Export Inspection Agency.
Passengers who don’t want to fly hungry can do just that before boarding their flight
David Hodges, India Country Manager, Virgin AtlanticMy favourite airport: London Heathrow T3What I like about ...
New airports have been coming up across India in recent times. But what actually goes into choosing the ...
The face of Indian agriculture has changed over the past few years. While the frequency of droughts has ...
Robust traction in many verticals and large-sized client additions are key positives for the company
The yellow metal will continue to consolidate between $1,265 and $1,300
The US President kicked off a trade war with China as the country's trade deficit with China hit record highs.
From tea parties to dinner diplomacy, coalition politics goes the whole hog to find and retain trusty allies ...
This week’s quiz is all about cars
“Well,” says Bins, “I’ve set you up to give a talk!” He’s just returned from his morning walk, which means I’m ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
As Tetra Pak unveils its future factory plans, it hopes the carton you drink out of will get smarter, more ...
American futurist Thomas Frey, founder of consulting, networking firm and think tank DaVinci institute, ...
Google properties are opening up for advertisers like never before. On Tuesday, at Google’s Marketing Live ...
From cricket to shipping, weather insights are helping enterprises stay one step ahead
Many prove their leadership mettle but find their way barred by male domination
Dalit and other backward women at panchayat levels face more discrimination. “The caste system is very much ...
A woman’s temperament and patience might just serve as the right recipe to address political violence if ...
Forty-one year old Kanak Lata Haldar, a domestic help, claims she has not missed casting her vote in any ...