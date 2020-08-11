Defence Acquisition Council approves proposals worth ₹8,722.38 crore

Exit co-ops, enter farmer producer cooperatives
The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on Tuesday approved capital acquisition proposals worth ₹8,722.38 crore.
“The DAC has approved procurement of 106 Basic Trainer Aircraft from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to address the basic training requirements of the Indian Air Force (IAF). Post Certification 70 Basic Trainer Aircraft will be initially procured from HAL and balance 36 after operationalisation of HTT-40 fleet in IAF,” an official statement said.
HAL has successfully developed Basic Trainer Aircraft (HTT-40) Prototypes and the certification process for the same is underway, the statement said.
To improve the fire power of Indian Navy, the DAC approved procurement of an upgraded version of Super Rapid Gun Mount (SRGM).
This gun is fitted as the main gun onboard Navy and Indian Coast Guard (ICG) warships from Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL).
“The upgraded version of SRGM has enhanced capability to perform against fast manoeuvring targets like missiles and Fast Attack Crafts and increase the maximum engagement range,” the statement said.
The DAC has also approved procurement of 125 mm APFSDS (Armour Piercing Fin Stabilized Discarding Sabot) ammunition for Indian Army as a ‘Design and Development Case’. The ammunition being procured will have a 70 per cent indigenous content. The DAC also gave approvals that are likely to speed up the procurement of AK 203 and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle upgrades, the statement said.
