DGFT’s ‘Covid-19 Helpdesk’ helps resolve business issues

The ‘Covid-19 Helpdesk’ of Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) in the Department of Commerce has resolved 78 of the 163 complaints made by traders and industry over the last fortnight.

These issues relate to areas under the Commerce & Industry Ministry such as import and export licensing issues, customs clearance delays and complexities, import/export documentation, banking matters, transport/port handling/shipping/air movement issues and availability of manpower for running export units, per an official release.

“Trade related issues concerning other Ministries/Departments/Agencies of the Central government and State governments are also being collated and are being taken up for resolution with the agencies concerned,” the release stated.

Areas flagged

Major areas which have been flagged through the helpdesk for support, included import of oxygen concentrators, oximeters and Covid-related medical devices. There were various relaxations requested for such as ones related to the application status of licenses and incentives.