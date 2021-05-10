Policy

DGFT’s ‘Covid-19 Helpdesk’ helps resolve business issues

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on May 10, 2021

As many as 78 complaints sorted out in 15 days, says government

The ‘Covid-19 Helpdesk’ of Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) in the Department of Commerce has resolved 78 of the 163 complaints made by traders and industry over the last fortnight.

These issues relate to areas under the Commerce & Industry Ministry such as import and export licensing issues, customs clearance delays and complexities, import/export documentation, banking matters, transport/port handling/shipping/air movement issues and availability of manpower for running export units, per an official release.

“Trade related issues concerning other Ministries/Departments/Agencies of the Central government and State governments are also being collated and are being taken up for resolution with the agencies concerned,” the release stated.

Areas flagged

Major areas which have been flagged through the helpdesk for support, included import of oxygen concentrators, oximeters and Covid-related medical devices. There were various relaxations requested for such as ones related to the application status of licenses and incentives.

Published on May 10, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

foreign relations
trade and exim policy
Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.