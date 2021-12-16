Disciplining CAs: Finance Minister to introduce CA Amendment Bill on Friday

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to Friday introduce a Bill in Lok Sabha to strengthen the disciplinary mechanism on chartered accountants, cost accountants and company secretaries.
The Bill -- The Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries ( Amendment) Bill 2021--has been listed in the revised list of business in Lok Sabha for the introduction on Friday, sources said.
In the wake of several high profile audit failures and the recent blowout of the number of non-banking finance companies such as IL&FS and DHFL, pressure has been mounting on the government to revamp the disciplinary mechanism and improve the functioning of the three professional institutes as regards their disciplinary action against erring members.
A few years back, the government had created National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) as the sole independent regulator for auditors of listed and large unlisted entities. This had led to the dilution of CA Institute’s role regarding it's oversight of its members.
Now, the buzz in the corridors of power is that the upcoming Bill may alter the composition of the Disciplinary Committee to give more powers to the government nominee, such as chairing the committee, and having a larger say in its functioning. It may be recalled that this proposed Bill is one of the 26 Bills that the Government had listed as part of its agenda for introduction in the winter session of Parliament. The Winter Session is slated to end on December 23,
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The biography on late Sanjeev Kumar, one of the most versatile actors of Hindi cinema, is a labour of love
The story of FC Barcelona’s ascent and descent
A book that explores how work became the central organizational principle of our societies
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...