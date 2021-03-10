DoT amends norms for procuring telecom gear

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The government on Wednesday amended the unified licence for procurement of telecom equipment. According to the amendments to come into effect from June 15, the licensee (operator) will only use ‘trusted products’ in its network and seek permission from ‘designated authority’ for upgrading the existing network.
The designated authority for this purpose will be the National Cyber Security Coordinator and, in this regard, the licensee will have to provide any information as and when sought by the designated authority, it said.
“However, these directions will not affect ongoing annual maintenance contracts (AMC) or updates to the existing equipment already inducted in the network as on date of effect,” the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) said in the ‘Amendment to the Unified Access Services (UAS) License Agreement (UASL) for procurement of telecommunication equipment’. It also added that this amendment will be part and parcel of the UAS License Agreement and all others terms and conditions will remain unchanged.
BusinessLine on March 8 had reported that the DoT was expected to come out with amendments to Telecom License norms for procuring equipment within this week.
The Cabinet in December, had approved setting up of a National Security Committee, which will list ‘trusted and non-trusted’ telecom equipment/ devices by vendors (like Ericsson, Nokia, Samsung, Huawei and ZTE) to be used by the Telecom Service Providers (TSPs). If the telcos do not abide by the new rules, they would also attract a fine of ₹50 crore on each circle.
The main purpose of such a decision was to keep out Chinese vendors like Huawei and ZTE from participating in future telecom projects including the 5G technology, due to the continuing tensions at the border.
According to the amendment, “The government through the Designated Authority will have the right to impose conditions for procurement of telecommunication equipment on grounds of Defence of India, or matters directly or directly related thereto, for national security.”
This Authority will notify the categories of equipment for which the security requirement related trusted sources are applicable. For the said categories of equipment, the Authority will notify the trusted sources along with the associated telecom equipment.
“The Designated Authority may also notify a list of Designated Sources from whom no procurement can be done. Procedure for inclusion of telecom equipment in the list of trusted sources will be issued by the Designated Authority,” it said.
The DoT added that the licensees should comply with the guidelines for enhanced supervision and effective control of telecom networks, as per guidelines to be issued by the licensor.
According to Tony Verghese, Partner at J Sagar Associates, the amendment was an expected move in light of the 5G auctions.
“The recent incidents allegedly by Chinese hackers, has definitely hastened the process with the government inclined towards a new national strategy to strengthen security. Telecom equipment’s play a vital role in connectivity and data transfer, which has a direct impact on India’s national security. Therefore, such a policy decision, which definitely impacts significant market players, clearly conveys the government’s stand on national security,” he said.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
The ‘Mirzapur’ actor on streaming platforms, the web drama that was the turning point in his career — and his ...
A cop, a poet, a wedding planner, an outraged wife: On International Women’s Day, a look at diverse stories ...
Amitav Ghosh adapts a legendary tale into a prescient warning in verse for the modern world
India’s privacy law must balance the rights of children with online safety
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...