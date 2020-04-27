Policy

Draft Electricity Bill: More time given to submit comments

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on April 27, 2020 Published on April 27, 2020

The Ministry of Power has relaxed the timeline for receiving comments on the draft Bill to amend the Electricity Act. An official statement said that comments on the draft Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2020 can now be sent up to June 5, 2020. The earlier deadline for receiving comments was May 8, 2020. Employees’ associations had opposed the proposals in the draft Bill and are seeking its withdrawal. They had also raised apprehensions over the 21-day timeline for seeking comments saying that deliberations will be difficult to conduct in the midst of nationwide Covid-19 lockdowns.

