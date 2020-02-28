Policy

Dumping duty on aluminium, zinc-coated items

February 28, 2020

The Commerce Ministry’s dumping probe arm DGTR has recommended anti-dumping duty on aluminium and zinc coated flat products from China, Vietnam and Korea to guard domestic players from cheap imports, according to a notification. It has recommended duty in the range of $14.3-173.1 per tonne on the imports. JSW Steel Coated Products had filed an application before the DGTR for imposition of anti-dumping duty on the imports.

