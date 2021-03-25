E-comm players seek stable FDI rules, policy to check violation

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has given e-commerce companies operating in India a week to give their inputs on foreign direct investment (FDI) rules for the sector for consideration during future policymaking.
A large section of e-commerce companies participating in the DPIIT meeting on FDI rules on Thursday urged the government for a stable and predictable policy regime but some raised concerns about policy violations, industry sources told BusinessLine.
The meeting was attended by a number of major e-commerce companies including Flipkart, Amazon, Reliance, Snapdeal, Swiggy, Zomato, Makemytrip, Nykaa, Bigbasket, Uber, Tata Cliq, Ola, Netmeds, Shopclues, Grofers, Urban Ladder and Udaan.
Many e-commerce players at the meeting said that the policymakers must take a long term view to create an enabling environment for the growth of the e-commerce industry.
However, some players raised concerns about FDI violations and felt that changes were needed in the existing policy framework for stricter enforcement, sources added. This indicates a lack of uniform opinion among industry stakeholders.DPIIT’s meeting with e-commerce companies was one in a series of stakeholder consultations it has been holding on the existing FDI policy for e-commerce and its possible tightening to close “loopholes”.
This follows complaints from certain sections of the industry including traders’ body CAIT, the DPIIT on alleged flouting of FDI rules by major players such as Amazon and Flipkart who are allowed to operate only as a market place and not sell their own products through their online platforms.
CAIT, which participated in the first stakeholder meeting that DPIIT held with retailers and traders on March 17, held that companies and affiliates of foreign marketplace entities should not be allowed to sell their products on the marketplace platform, directly or indirectly, owned and/or controlled by the marketplace entity.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
Political parties are wooing the people of Tamil Nadu with campaign songs that promise hope, idealism and good ...
Debangshu Bhattacharya, the composer-singer of ‘Khela Hobe’, on why the election in West Bengal should be like ...
This election season political parties are sparring on social media with songs, slogans, symbolism and drama
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...