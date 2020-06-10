e-Way bill issued before lockdown valid till June 30

Optimise your smartphone for work
The Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Custom (CBIC) has extended the validity of e-Way bills issued before the lockdown till June 30. It has also decided to give more time for issue of order related to Goods & Services Tax (GST).
CBIC is the apex policy-making board for indirect taxes (Central GST, excise duty and customs duty).
As per the board’s notification, the validity of an e-Way bill generated on or before March 24 and which expired on or after March 20, will be extended till June 30. Earlier, it was extended till May 31. Announcement of a lockdown on March 24 put brakes on the movement of thousands of trucks. Even after they were permitted, there are problems on account of border sealing by some States. Then, shortage of drivers has make things worse for the transporters. Keeping all this in mind, a further extension has been given.
To curb tax evasion, the government introduced an e-way bill system for inter-State and intra-State trade. The bill, which is a kind of a document to be carried by the person in charge of a consignment of goods of value exceeding ₹50,000, is generated from the GST Common Portal. The consignor or consignee, as a registered person or a transporter of the goods, can generate the e-Way bill. The validity of the e-Way bill depends on the distance — how far the goods have to be transported.
CBIC also notified norms for issuance of order for notices issued regarding refund application. Original norm sets a deadline of 60 days for issuance of order from the date of receipt of application complete in all respects. Given the unusual scenario, it has been decided to relax the norms in case a notice has been issued for rejection of refund claim, in full or in part and where the time limit for issuance of order, as prescribed in the law, falls during the period from March 20 to June 29. “In such cases, the time limit for issuance of the said order shall be extended to 15 days after the receipt of reply to the notice from the registered person or the 30th day of June 2020, whichever is later,” the board said, while adding that the said notification shall come into force with effect from March 20, 2020.
On May 24, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced that the due date for issue of notice, notification, approval order, sanction order, filing of appeal, furnishing of return, statements, applications, reports, any other documents, time limit for any compliance under the GST laws, where the time limit expires between March 20 and June 29 shall be extended to June 30.
