Elon Musk’s Starlink Satellite intends to apply for licenses for commercial launch

Elon Musk-owned Starlink Satellite Communications has said that it intends to apply for all the applicable licenses to commercially launch its satellite-based internet services in India.
In a written answer in Lok Sabha, the Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan said, “M/s Starlink Satellite Communications Pvt Ltd has applied for experimental/trial license in DoT. The company has also informed that it intends to apply for all the applicable licenses and authorisations required for commercial launch in India."
The Minister said that DoT (Department of Telecom) had directed the company to refrain from booking of satellite-based internet services before obtaining requisite licences.
"Thereafter, the company has informed that they have stopped pre-selling/booking of satellite-based services in India," he added.
The Ministry said that for providing satellite-based telecom services, DoT grants authorisations under Unified Licence - Commercial Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) Closed User Group Service; Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) Service; and INSAT Mobile Satellite System-Reporting (MSS-R) Service.
"Besides the above service licenses, Wireless Operating licenses are also required to be obtained for use of frequency, for rendering such services. Further, there is a requirement of clearance from the Department of Space (DoS) for use of a satellite," Chauhan said.
