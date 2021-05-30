Emergency credit scheme to now cover civil aviation, oxygen plants

A sustainable brew that cheers
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The Government on Sunday expanded the scope of the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) by including support for onsite oxygen generation plants and declaring civil aviation as an eligible sector. Also, it has removed eligibility cap of ₹500 crore for certain specified sectors which is expected to benefit hospitality, sporting and multiplex players.
“ECLGS 4.0 (the new version of the scheme) guarantee cover for loans up to ₹2 crore will be provided to hospitals/nursing homes/clinics/medical colleges for setting up on-site oxygen generation plants,” a statement issued by the Finance Ministry said. The interest rate for such loan will be capped at 7.5 per cent.
Some modifications have been done in the previous versions also. Borrowers of first version, who are eligible for restructuring as per RBI guidelines dated May 5, will now get five years for repayment. This includes repayment of interest only for the first 24 months with repayment of principal and interest in the next 36 months. Earlier, these borrowers were supposed to repay only interest during the first 12 months and repay the principal and interest in 36 months.
These borrowers will also be eligible for additional ECLGS assistance of up to 10 per cent of the outstanding as on February 29, 2020. The Government has made important changes in Version 3 of the scheme. Now, the civil aviation sector has been included as an eligible sector, while the ceiling of ₹500 crore of loan outstanding for eligibility has been removed “subject to maximum additional ECLGS assistance to each borrower being limited to 40% or ₹200 crore, whichever is lower.”
“All players in the civil aviation sector — be it airport operators, scheduled and non-scheduled airlines, air ambulance operators, etc — will get the benefit even if they have outstanding loan of more than ₹500 crore or so on notified date of February 29, 2020,” a senior government official told BusinessLine. However, ‘days past due’ as on February 29, 2020, for such loan should not be more than 60 days.
He also explained that large players in sector such as hospitality, travel and tourism, and leisure and sporting will gain from the removal of eligibility cap. “As many big players in the business of multiplex or hotel industry have taken loans from overseas, besides loan from domestic institutions, they were not eligible on account of the ₹500-crore cap. Now, they will not have any problem and will get guaranteed loan up to ₹200 crore,” he said.
It has also been decided to extend the validity of the scheme to September 30 or till guarantees for an amount of ₹3-lakh crore are issued. Disbursements under the scheme are permitted up to December 31.
Commenting on the changes, Uday Shankar, President, FICCI, took note of the fact that of the ₹3-lakh crore, ₹2.54-lakh crore has been disbursed. “FICCI had requested that the quantum under ECLGS should be doubled to ₹6-lakh crore. We hope the Finance Ministry will keep a close watch on the situation and appropriate enhancements will be made in time, as required,” he said.
Also read p2
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
With changes in the climate taking place faster than ecosystems can adapt, the result can be extinctions of ...
If airlines were built on strong fundamentals, the current situation would not have been this bleak
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
The difficulty with Ted The Handsome Landlord has been resolved! One of the gallery’s members generously ...
Combining sustainable foraging with socially distant travel is a great way of exploring the world in the ‘new ...
It’s the birth anniversary of English philosopher and writer Gilbert Keith Chesterton, who created the ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...