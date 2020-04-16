Ensure migrants welfare, safety: Cabinet Secretary

The Cabinet Secretary on Thursday wrote to all States/UTs to ensure effective implementation of the detailed guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for ensuring safety, shelter and food security of migrant labourers. States have been asked to direct all District Collectors to undertake a review of the situation. “They may appoint nodal officers, if not already appointed, for monitoring issues related to migrants. In metropolitan areas, Municipal Commissioners may be assigned the responsibility of implementation of welfare measures,” an official statement said. Districts have been advised to undertake enumeration of migrant labourers and make necessary arrangements for them. “The Communication directs that each relief camp should be under the charge of a senior officer. They may also enlist the support of civil society organisations and the network of mid-day meal facilities to provide food for all the stranded persons and migrant labourers during the period of lockdown,” the statement added.