Exporters allowed to get refund of accumulated ITC even for missing invoices

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro: All things clean and beautiful
This heavy duty vacuum cleaner is the company’s top-end model and brings longer battery life, more powerful ...
In an order to give relief to exporters, Finance Ministry has decided to do away with the condition of restricting refund of input tax credit (ITC) as per invoices uploaded by the supplier.
“It is hereby clarified that the treatment of refund of such ITC relating to imports, ISD (Input Service Distributor) invoices and the inward supplies liable to Reverse Charge (RCM supplies) will continue to be same as it was before the issuance of Circular No. 135/05/2020- GST dated 31st March, 2020,” Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Custom (CBIC) said in a circular. CBIC is policy making body for Central GST, Central Excise Duty and Custom Duty and part of Finance Ministry.
Commenting on the development, Abhishek Jain, Tax Partner at EY hoped this change to help in providing significant relief to India's foreign exchange earners who were facing serious on ground challenges on refund claims of unutilised input tax credit. “The issue of rejection by lower level officers was significantly prevalent in certain jurisdictions where officers had taken a literal interpretation of the earlier Circular without giving credence to the practical applicability of the same in certain scenarios," he said.
It is matter of basic principle that tax should not be exported. Keeping this in mind, exporters get refund on various taxes paid on manufacturing the goods. Post introduction of GST, a system was evolved to facilitate exporters to get the refund. As exporters use some import, transact with unregistered assessees and also get services, it is expected that Bill of Entry (BoE) for import, invoices from ISD and then invoices related with Reverse Charge Mechanism (A system when a registered asssessee is liable to discharge the applicable GST).
Technically speaking, invoices once uploaded by the supplier in FORM GSTR 1, these will be reflected in FORM 2A of the applicant exporter. However, many a times suppliers do not upload invoice in time which mean exporter’s claim of ITC do not find support with matching document from supplier. In tax parlance, it is called missing invoices. Before the issuance of Circular, dated March 31, 2020, refund was being granted even in respect of credit availed on the strength of missing invoices.
However, the said circular restricted the refund of accumulated ITC, the details of which are uploaded by the supplier in FORM GSTR-1 and are reflected in the FORM GSTR-2A of the applicant.
CBIC said it received many representations stating that in some cases, refund sanctioning authorities have rejected the refund of accumulated ITC is respect of ITC availed on Imports, ISD invoices, RCM etc. citing the March 31’s circular. Reason used to be that the details of the said invoices/ documents are not reflected in FORM GSTR-2A of the applicant.
Now with the restoration of pre-March 31 system, exporters unlikely to have problem in claiming refund for accumulated ITC.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
This heavy duty vacuum cleaner is the company’s top-end model and brings longer battery life, more powerful ...
The key lies in segregating official and personal data, and the OS plays a vital role in the process
Analysts favour India too resuming international flights but in a phased manner, beginning with travel-safe ...
Just about everything is available as before — but passengers are guided to go contactless
With just three weeks left to the extension granted, here are the things you should do before June 30
The motor insurance business for general insurers in India has witnessed a sea of change over the past two ...
The stock of Ujjivan Financial Services jumped 7.6 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Wednesday, ...
₹991 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 98096410051020 Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss ...
The grotesque murder of George Floyd has brought people to the streets at an unprecedented scale and led to a ...
The South Indian film industry is in freeze frame as finished productions languish without release and ...
Bollywood stares at an unprecedented loss as big-ticket films wait for theatres to reopen
Institutions and schools of performance art struggle to stay afloat during the pandemic, but hope they can ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...