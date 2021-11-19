Farm laws repeal: Centre has defeated ill-intentions of anti-national forces, says Swadeshi Jagran Manch

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Swadeshi Jagran Manch on Friday said that by repealing the three farm laws, the government has defeated the ill intentions of the anti-national and separatist forces. It added that it hopes a new chapter of reforms in agricultural marketing can now begin by taking all stakeholders on board.
In a statement, Ashwani Mahajan, National Co-convenor, Swadeshi Jagran Manch said, “We concur with the Prime Minister that the government was not able to convince the agitating farmers about the benefits of the legislations. We also appreciate the initiatives taken by the government towards improving the conditions of the farming and farmers in the country, including increasing minimum support price (MSP) to cost plus 50 per cent and bringing more agriculture items under MSP arrangement, apart from opening new avenues of marketing of agriculture produce through electronic channels.”
The economic wing of RSS said it was unfortunate that in the name of opposition to farm legislations, many separatist forces had entered into the agitation, endangering the integrity and security of the nation. “By this act of repealing the farm legislations the government has defeated the ill intentions of the anti-national and separatist forces. There is definitely a need to amend old laws and make new ones according to the need of the hour. However, while making new laws there is underlying need to take all stakeholders on board,” the statement added.
Stating that it firmly believes that the intent of the farm legislations was “good”, it added that it hopes that a new chapter can begin and reforms in agricultural marketing and other institutional reforms can see the light of the day.
“Swadeshi Jagran Manch welcomes the statement of Prime Minister repealing the three farm legislations, ending the controversies around them,” the statement added.
