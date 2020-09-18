FDI limit in defence through automatic route raised to 74%

The Centre has raised the cap for permitting foreign direct investment (FDI) through the automatic route in the defence sector subject to industrial license to 74 per cent from 49 per cent.

FDI will be allowed through the government route beyond 74 per cent wherever it is likely to result in access to modern technology or for othe reasons to be recorded, according to Press Note 4 (2020 series) issued by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

“I welcome PM Narendra Modi ji's decision to amend FDI policy in defence sector. Now, FDI is allowed upto 74 per cent through automatic route and beyond 74% to be permitted through government route. This will enhance ease of doing business and contribute to growth of investment, income & employment,” Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted on Friday.

‘Security scan’

Foreign investments in defence sector shall be subject to scrutiny on grounds of national security, he added.

“In line with our collective vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, amendments will enhance self-reliance in defence production, while keeping national interests & security paramount,” Goyal said.

FDI up to 74 per cent under automatic route shall be permitted for companies seeking new industrial licenses,, the note said.

“Infusion of fresh foreign investment up to 49 per cent, in a company not seeking industrial license or which already has government approval for FDI in defence, shall require mandatory submission of a declaration with the Ministry of Defence in case change in equity/shareholding pattern or transfer of stake by existing investor to new foreign investor for FDI up to 49 per cent, within 30 days of such change. Proposals for raising FDI beyond 49 per cent from such companies will require government approval,” as per the note.

Licence applications will be considered by the DPIIT in consultation with Ministry of Defence and Ministry of External Affairs.

Foreign investment in the sector is subject to security clearance by the Ministry of Home Affairs and as per guidelines of the Ministry of Defence, the note added.

“Investee company should be structured to be self-sufficient in the areas of product design and development. The investee/joint venture company along with the manufacturing facility, should also have maintenance and life cycle support facility of the product being manufactured in India,” the Press Note stated.