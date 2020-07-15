FIMI estimates ₹4 lakh-cr hit to exchequer by changes in National Mineral Index

Smart and contactless farming to the rescue
IoT solutions are giving a boost to agricultural productivity in these pandemic times
The Federation of Indian Mineral Industries (FIMI) has opposed the proposed changes in the National Mineral Index (NMI). According to a letter from FIMI to the Centre, the proposal to include price of iron-ore from captive mines in the calculation of the NMI will lead to a loss of ₹4.03 lakh crore to the exchequer.
This is because the estimated average sale price of minerals would be substantially reduced if non-arm’s length transactions, as conducted by captive mines, are included in the calculation of the nationwide index. According to FIMI, the current average sale price (ASP) of iron-ore is ₹2,000 a tonne from merchant mines. But the sale price reported by captive mines is just around ₹375 a tonne.
Captive miners report such low sale prices because they are the end users or buyers of the minerals they extract. The merchant miners need to sell them in the open market so that they earn a margin on the sale price.
Merchant miners pay their contributions to the exchequer based on current ASP from merchant mines. Once the price reported by captive mines is also included in the calculation, the overall average would come down.
FIMI said the Government is expected to receive ₹1.98 lakh crore per the present Average Sale Price (ASP) system on account of Royalty, District Mineral Fund (DMF) and National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET) contributions. This would reduce to ₹0.79 lakh crore after the proposed changes. The estimated loss of Royalty, DMF and NMET to the Exchequer over the lease period of 50 years works out to be ₹1.19 lakh crore.
Under present system of Average Sale Price (ASP), only arm’s length transactions from merchant mines are considered. If the Government considers non-arm’s length captive prices, loss of auction revenue to the exchequer over the lease period of 50 years works out to be ₹2.84 lakh crore, according to FIMI.
“If the Government considers including captive prices in ASP or NMI, the loss to State exchequer on account of Royalty, DMF and NMET will be ₹1.19 lakh crore and the loss of revenue on account of auction premium will be ₹2.84 lakh crore. Cumulative loss to the State exchequer over the lease period will amount to ₹4.03 lakh crore,” FIMI said.
“As more mines get auctioned, the loss to Exchequer on account of considering captive prices will spiral beyond imagination,” FIMI added.
IoT solutions are giving a boost to agricultural productivity in these pandemic times
Be it falling renewable energy tariffs, or a likely rise from now on, China is a key factor. M Ramesh provides ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
Covid-19 has forced the imaging industry to change its focus and take steps to ensure users get new products ...
There is merit in prudent asset allocation and keeping a contingency buffer or an emergency fund
₹1059 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1046103010751089 Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can consider selling the stock of Zee Entertainment Enterprises at ...
Healthy deposit accretion, strong capital ratios make it a good bet for long-term investors
Codes are hidden in kolam designs, hawks bring down drones and residents’ associations are tiny nations.
In her closing piece, writer Anita Roy takes stock of the column where she talked about books and being human
The lockdowns were meant to hasten the return to the old normal, but almost six months after the novel ...
A Chennai-based venture helps executives pick up leadership skills on the trot
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...