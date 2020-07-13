Finance Minister asks States to release premium subsidy on time

Caught between the virus and the deep sea
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday stressed the need for States to release Premium Subsidy on time to ensure timely settlement of claims under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).
At a meeting chaired by her to review the implementation of the scheme through video conferencing, Sitharaman suggested that stringent follow up should be done with States where subsidy is pending specially those which are not implementing the Scheme in Kharif 2020 with a view to ensure payment of all pending claims to farmers at the earliest.
The Finance Minister also highlighted the need to carry out awareness activities to ensure dissemination of information among all farmers in view of Scheme becoming voluntary for all farmers.
The meeting was attended by Debasish Panda, Secretary (Financial Services); Sanjay Agarwal, Secretary DAC&FW; and senior officials from the Department of Financial Services, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare (DAC&FW), General Insurance Companies implementing PMFBY and Scheduled Commercial Banks.
Sanjay Agarwal said leveraging technology was one of the main focus areas in revamped PMFBY and the Department was working towards migrating to technology assessment of yield by 2023 and survey would be conducted after Rabi-2020-21 to ascertain the impact of the revamped PMFBY.
A presentation was made by Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & FW wherein the journey of PMFBY since Kharif 2016 as well as challenges encountered and the status of implementation for the current Kharif 2020 crop season, especially after the Revamp of PMFBY, were discussed.
At another video conference, Sitharaman reviewed the implementation of insurance scheme for health workers fighting Covid-19. This scheme was announced as part of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package.
During the meeting, Sitharaman highlighted the importance for a speedy settlement and emphasised the need of the benefit reaching out to the nominees at the earliest.
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
Covid-19 has forced the imaging industry to change its focus and take steps to ensure users get new products ...
How transgender and women’s groups are managing septage treatment plants in Odisha
Gujarat farmers now have a digital aid to boost production of the cash crop
If one considers the adjusted book value, the asking price of the FPO is not cheap, given the weak finances of ...
Buyers can take or give delivery by paying premium; no margin or other extra cost
An unrelenting Covid-19 gives the metal more room to move higher
Times are tough, and conmen keep coming up with new tricks. Be on your guard
The lockdowns were meant to hasten the return to the old normal, but almost six months after the novel ...
A Chennai-based venture helps executives pick up leadership skills on the trot
As many experience a swell of creative flow during the lockdown, some others feel a numbing exhaustion
Military tactics aside, India’s response to the Galwan face-off with China could lead to economic and ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...