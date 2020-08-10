Finance Minister launches online dashboard for National Infrastructure Pipeline

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday inaugurated the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) Online Dashboard through video conferencing.

The online dashboard will be a one-stop solution for all stakeholders looking for information on infrastructure projects in India. The dashboard is being hosted on the India Investment Grid (IIG), an official release said. IIG is an interactive and dynamic online platform that showcases updated and real-time investment opportunities in the country.

The inaugural was attended by members of the High-Level Task Force on Infrastructure and Secretaries of various ministries and government departments.

Speaking at the event, Sitharaman said, “NIP will provide a boost to the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat. The availability of NIP projects on IIG will ensure easy accessibility to updated project information and attract investors for PPP projects. This is a great step in the direction of implementing NIP — giving a fillip to infrastructure development in the country”.

She asked all concerned department/ministries to immediately update the status of projects on NIP portal and keep it updated in real time. Sitharaman has also asked all concerned department/ministries to show concrete progress in terms of project and reforms implementation.

India Investment Grid (IIG) is an interactive and dynamic online platform to showcase investment opportunities in India to the global investor community. Developed and managed by Invest India, the National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency, IIG serves as the gateway to investments in India, and is also widely used by Indian missions and embassies across the world.

IIG allows investors to search a pan-India database for investment opportunities across sectors; Track the progress of preferred projects and indicate interest and Directly communicate with project promoters.

In the budget speech of 2019-2020, Sitharaman announced an outlay of ₹100 lakh crore for infrastructure projects over the next 5 years.

Also, a high-level Task Force submitted a final report on the National Infrastructure Pipeline with projected infrastructure investment of ₹111 lakh crore during FY 2020-25.

NIP is a first-of-its-kind initiative to provide world-class infrastructure across the country and improve the quality of life for all citizens. NIP will improve project preparation, attract investments (both domestic & foreign) into infrastructure, and will be crucial for attaining the target of becoming a $5 trillion economy by FY 2025. NIP covers both economic and social infrastructure projects- based on the updated Harmonized Master List of Infrastructure.

Out of the total expected capital expenditure of ₹111 lakh crore, projects worth ₹44 lakh crore (40 per cent) are under implementation, projects worth ₹33 lakh crore (30 per cent) are at a conceptual stage, projects worth ₹22 lakh crore (20 per cent) are under development (project identified and DPR prepared, but yet to draw-down funds) and the balance projects worth ₹11 lakh crore (10 per cent) are unclassified.

The entire gamut of projects will now be hosted on IIG to provide visibility to NIP and attract investments from global & domestic investors.