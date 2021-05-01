FinMin cuts IGST on Oxygen Concentrators imported for personal use

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
The Finance Ministry has slashed Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) on Oxygen concentrators imported for personal use to 12 per cent from 28 per cent earlier.
This reduced IGST rate will remain in force upto June 30, the revenue department said in a notification issued on Saturday.
This is a timely move by the government as India is faced with severe shortage of medical oxygen amid sharp rise in daily Covid-19 cases, which touched the 4 lakh mark in 24 hours upto Saturday.
With the latest revenue department move, oxygen concentrators imported into India will attract 12 per cent IGST for both commercial use and personal use. Already, the Government had exempted oxygen concentrators imports from basic customs duty.
The Commerce Ministry has also now opened the “gift” route for tax free imports of oxygen concentrators through posts, courier and international e-commerce websites.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
The second Covid wave has unleashed fresh uncertainties for the equity markets. Here are four stocks to ride ...
Several factors, including surging Covid cases, indicate more volatility ahead
Healthy loan book and stable asset quality, among other things, hold it in good stead
The stock is suitable for long-term investors, given multiple positives and reasonable valuation
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
Theatre artists on why they decided to go solo
An exotic pastiche of sorts, Armenia’s food is a subtly-influenced cuisine that retains a flavour of its own
Ecologist Sunil Harsana on saving the Mangar Bani, a 250-hectare forest next to a concrete jungle
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...