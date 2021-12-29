FinMin imposes anti-dumping duty on ‘decor paper’ from China

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Finance Ministry has imposed definitive anti-dumping duty on ‘decor paper’ imports from China.
Based on the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) recommendations in its final findings in September this year, the revenue department has now imposed definitive anti-dumping duty that ranged from $110 MT to $542 per MT.
Diversified major ITC Limited’s paperboards and speciality papers division, which accounts for close to 80 per cent of the domestic production of ‘decor paper’, had filed the petition seeking anti-dumping duty on this key material used by the decorative industry. It is also used as base paper for printing and as a barrier paper for waxing and coating.
India produces about 24,227 MT of decor paper, and ITC accounts for the dominant share (about 80 per cent) of this production. Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd and Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Limited are the other domestic manufacturers of ‘decor paper’.
In the case of ‘decor paper’ produced by Kingdecor (Zhejiang) Co Ltd, the anti-dumping duty has been pegged at $116 per tonne. For ‘decor paper’ produced by Shandong Boxing Ouhua Special Paper Co Ltd, the revenue department has pegged the anti-dumping duty at $110 per tonne. A similar duty of $110 per tonne has been imposed on ‘decor paper’ produced by Zibo-OU-MU Special Paper Co Ltd. For all other producers, the anti-dumping duty has been pegged at $542 per tonne.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
He shares gold outlook for 2022, talks about rupee impact on the metal and the relevance of silver in ...
He shares 2022 outlook for mid and small-cap stocks, where good opportunities exist, and much more
The fund manager shares outlook for large-cap stocks in 2022, preferred sectors, and talks about the relevance ...
Gold futures above key support and silver futures testing crucial resistance
Various corporate leaders share with BusinessLine their eclectic reading over the past year and what inspired ...
The Goan singer’s autobiography is more about his life than his music - a well written, honest, candid ...
Although immunology jargon has become a part of everyday vocabulary in the pandemic era, it is a formidable ...
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...