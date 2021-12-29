FinMin imposes anti-dumping duty on ‘decor paper’ from China

Finance Ministry has imposed definitive anti-dumping duty on ‘decor paper’ imports from China.

Based on the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) recommendations in its final findings in September this year, the revenue department has now imposed definitive anti-dumping duty that ranged from $110 MT to $542 per MT.

Diversified major ITC Limited’s paperboards and speciality papers division, which accounts for close to 80 per cent of the domestic production of ‘decor paper’, had filed the petition seeking anti-dumping duty on this key material used by the decorative industry. It is also used as base paper for printing and as a barrier paper for waxing and coating.

India produces about 24,227 MT of decor paper, and ITC accounts for the dominant share (about 80 per cent) of this production. Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd and Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Limited are the other domestic manufacturers of ‘decor paper’.

In the case of ‘decor paper’ produced by Kingdecor (Zhejiang) Co Ltd, the anti-dumping duty has been pegged at $116 per tonne. For ‘decor paper’ produced by Shandong Boxing Ouhua Special Paper Co Ltd, the revenue department has pegged the anti-dumping duty at $110 per tonne. A similar duty of $110 per tonne has been imposed on ‘decor paper’ produced by Zibo-OU-MU Special Paper Co Ltd. For all other producers, the anti-dumping duty has been pegged at $542 per tonne.