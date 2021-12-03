FinMin proposes fresh cash outgo of around ₹3 lakh crore

Finance Ministry on Friday sought approval from the Lok Sabha to spend over ₹64,000 crore to settle dues of Air India and over ₹58,000 crore to incur additional expenditure on fertiliser subsidy. These are expected to impact the fiscal deficit as projected in the budget.

These are part of Supplementary Demands for Grants (SDS), tabled in the Lok Sabha by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. “Approval of the Parliament is sought to authorise gross additional expenditure of ₹3,73,761 crore. Of this, the proposals involving net cash outgo aggregate to ₹2,99,243.04 crore and gross additional expenditure, matched by savings of the Ministries/Departments or by enhanced receipts/recoveries aggregates to ₹74,517.01 crore,” the introductory note to SDS said.

SDS refers to seeking approval from the Parliament for expenditure over and above prescribed in the budget. This could be either fresh, more money in existing schemes or even a combination of both. Expenditure is met through net cash outgo or savings out of budget provision.

According to SDG, over ₹62000 crore has been proposed to be spent “For equity infusion in AIAHL (Air India Asset Holding Limited) for repayment of past Government Guaranteed borrowing, past Government Guaranteed SLB (Sale & lease back) lease rental & past dues/liabilities of AI (Air India) Ltd.” Another ₹2,628 crore will be spent “For Loans & Advances to Air India Ltd. for recoupment of advance from Contingency Fund of India.”

On October 08, the government approved handing over Air India to Talace Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd along with equity shareholding of Air India in AIXL (Air India Express) and AISATS (Air India SATS Airport Services Private Limited) for ₹18,000 crore. However, the government is expected to get over ₹2,000 crore only as the remaining amount will be a loan to be taken over by Tata company.

Fertiliser Subsidy

Considering increasing demand, the government has sought approval to spend over ₹58,400 crore on fertiliser subsidy. This includes an amount of ₹43,430 crore for payment of subsidy on indigenous P&K and imported P & K and ₹15,000 crore for urea. This is over and above ₹80,000 crore as proposed in the budget.

Payment to exporters

Provision of over ₹53,000 crore has been proposed to pay pending export incentives/ remissions under various Export Promotion and remission schemes and current year’s requirements for RoSCTL (Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies).

Food storage

The Finance Ministry has also proposed to spend over ₹49000 crore towards various schemes of Food Storage and Warehousing.

Expert’s take

Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist with ICRA, said that at end-October 2021, 52 per cent of the full-year expenditure target had been completed. A portion of the higher than expected net cash outgo of ₹3 lakh crore in the second supplementary demand for grants will need to be absorbed through savings in other demands to curtail the impact on the fiscal deficit. Nonetheless, “there is near certainty that the fiscal deficit will exceed the budgeted ₹15.1 lakh crore despite our assessment that net tax revenues and RBI surplus transfer will together surpass the BE by ₹1.7 lakh crore,” she said.