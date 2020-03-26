Policy

FM outlines ₹1.7 lakh crore economic stimulus to help poor hit by lockdown

Reuters NEW DELHI | Updated on March 26, 2020 Published on March 26, 2020

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

India on Thursday announced a ₹1.7 lakh crore ($22.6 billion) economic stimulus plan that will be released through direct cash transfers and food security measures aimed at giving relief to millions of poor hit by the nationwide lockdown in the country.

“We have come with a package which will immediately take care of the welfare concerns of the poor and suffering workers and those who need immediate help,” said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, at a press briefing.

The moves come two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered a 21-day nationwide lockdown to try to protect India's 1.3 billion people from the fast-spreading coronavirus.

