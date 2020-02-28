Foreign Secretary in Kabul ahead of signing of a peace deal between US, Taliban

A day ahead of signing of a landmark peace deal between the US and the Taliban, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Friday travelled to Kabul and conveyed India’s unstinted support to a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

The foreign secretary held talks with acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Haroon Chakhansuri and apprised him about India’s views on the peace deal as well as its commitment for all-round development of the country.

The US and the Taliban are set to sign a peace deal at a ceremony in Doha on Saturday which will provide for the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan nearly 18 years after their deployment in the country.