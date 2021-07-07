FSSAI flags safety issue in imported dried oregano product of Keya Foods

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has flagged safety concerns in dried oregano products imported by Keya Foods International Pvt Ltd after receiving an international alert regarding Salmonella contamination and has ordered a complete recall of the product from the market. However, it is not clear which of the imported batches have been ordered for recall.

The food safety authority said in a notice that it has received an alert from the International Food Safety Authority Networks (INFOSAN) regarding detection of Salmonella in Sweden in dried oregano imported from Chile.

The food safety authority stated that the “implicated product” was also imported and distributed in India by Keya Foods International Pvt Ltd.

“With a possibility of this product reaching consumers through online sales or by other means and considering the health risk which may be posed by consumption of the said product due to contamination of Salmonella sp, all state food authorities are advised to take necessary action, including complete recall of the product from market,” the notice added.

It has also advised customers not to consume the product and to return back the product to the store or shop from where the product was purchased.

Alert by Amazon

Some e-commerce platforms have also begun alerting consumers, who may have purchased Keya’s oregano products through their platform, regarding this safety alert.

An email sent to a customer by Amazon, as seen by BusinessLine, stated, “We have recently learnt of a potential health issue notified by FSSAI about contamination of oregano products with Salmonella sp. This issue is reportedly isolated to Brand “KEYA” according to INFOSAN.”

Consumers have been advised to get in touch with the brand for further assistance, consultation and support.

According to the FSSAI notice dated July 1, the alert is based on a test report by Sweden-based lab Eurofins Food & Food Testing.