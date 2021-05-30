Fully guaranteed credit for setting onsite oxygen generation plants

The Government on Sunday decided the enlarge the scope of Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) by including support for onsite oxygen generation plants. Also, the civil aviation sector will now be eligible to avail the benefit of the scheme.

The scheme provides 100 per cent guarantee for loan by banks, financial institutions and Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFC) to eligible MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) and business entities beside MUDRA borrowers. Launched last year, the scheme has capped interest rate. It will provide guarantee up to total credit of Rs 3 lakh crore. As on date, three versions (ECLGS 1.0, 2.0 and 3.0) have been launched.

Now under, “ECLGS 4.0, guarantee cover to loans up to Rs 2 crore will be provided to hospitals/nursing homes/clinics/medical colleges for setting up on-site oxygen generation plants,” a statement issued by the Finance Ministry said. Interest rate for such loan will be capped at interest rate capped at 7.5 per cent.

Some modifications have been done in the previous versions also. Borrowers of first version, who are eligible for restructuring as per RBI guidelines dated May 5, will now get will now get five years for repayment. This includes repayment of interest only for the first 24 months with repayment of principal and interest in next 36 months. Earlier, these borrowers were supposed to repay interest only during first 12 months and repayment of principal and interest in 36 months. In other words, such borrowers will get additional one year of moratorium on principal amount.

These borrowers will also get additional ECLGS assistance of up to 10 per cent of the outstanding as of February 29, 2020.

The Government has decided to include civil aviation sector in the third version of the scheme. It may be noted that acting on recommendations of K V Kamath Committee, the Government came out with two versions - ECLGS 2.0 and ECLGS 3.0. Under second version, guarantee coverage extended to existing borrowers in the 26 stressed sectors identified by the Committee on Resolution Framework the Healthcare sector. Stressed sectors include power, construction, real estate, textiles, pharmaceuticals, logistics, cement and auto components beside others. Later, under the third version, Hospitality, Travel & Tourism and Leisure & Sporting sectors included.

Initially, for the third version condition prescribed that total credit outstanding (fund based) across all lending institutions and days past due as on February 29, 2020 should be up to Rs.500 crore and up to 60 days respectively. Now, limit of loan outstanding has been removed. However, a new condition has been added which says removal of loan outstanding “will be subjected to maximum additional ECLGS assistance to each borrower being limited to 40 per cent (of loan outstanding) or Rs.200 crore, whichever is lower.”

It has also been decided to extend the validity of scheme to September 30 or guarantees for an amount of Rs.3 lakh crore are issued. Disbursement under the scheme permitted up to December 31.

“The modifications in ECLGS,would enhance the utility and impact of ECLGS by providing additional support to MSMEs, safeguarding livelihoods and helping in seamless resumption of business activity. These changes will further facilitate flow of institutional credit at reasonable terms,” a statement issued by the Finance Ministry said.