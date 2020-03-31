G20 meet: India calls for affordable access to medicines, easier movement of health professionals

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra is a super-sized camera phone
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
India made a case for building a global framework to enhance affordable access to medicines for fighting pandemics and facilitating easier movement of health professionals across national borders, at a meeting of the trade ministers of G20 nations on Monday.
“In his intervention, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal stressed on the need to uphold multilateral commitments and improve upon their effectiveness to meet current challenges,” said an official release.
Trade and investment ministers of the G20 group — which includes India, the US, the EU, China, Australia, Argentina, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey and the UK — have endorsed the need to ensure continued flow of vital medical supplies and equipment, critical agricultural products, and other essential goods and services across borders to meet the challenges thrown by the fast-spreading Covid-19 virus.
“We will support the availability and accessibility of essential medical supplies and pharmaceuticals at affordable prices, on an equitable basis, where they are most needed, and as quickly as possible, including by encouraging additional production through incentives and targeted investment, according to national circumstances. We will guard against profiteering and unjustified price increases,” said a joint statement issued after the video conference.
The heads of states of G20 nations, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had met last week and decided to inject $5 trillion into the global economy to limit the losses from the coronavirus outbreak. They also decided to work towards easing supply disruptions caused by border closures by national governments.
Following directions of the leaders, the trade ministers decided to explore ways for logistics networks via air, sea and land freight to remain open, as well as ways to facilitate essential movement of health personnel and business people across borders, without undermining the efforts to prevent the spread of the virus.
The ministers called on international organisations to provide an in-depth analysis of the impact of Covid-19 on world trade, investment and global value chains.
“We will continue working with them to establish coordinated approaches, and collect and share good practices to facilitate flows of essential goods and services,” the statement said.
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
International entities are appealing to governments to help the airline industry paralysed by Covid-19
Along with enormous losses enormous financial losses, the sector stares at retrenchment and possible ...
The start-up aims to make investing easy and quick; has two million active monthly users
Life insurance policies are among the most important assets of an individual and play a significant role in ...
If mandi boards surpass the agent network and support trade, farmers will stand to benefit immensely
As global inventories are overflowing, prices crashed by 22 per cent in LME this year
Silver rose 14 per cent last week, outshining gold, breaks beyond ₹40,000
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...