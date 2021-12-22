Gazette notifies scheme for setting up semiconductor fabs in India

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The government gazette on Wednesday notified the scheme for setting up semiconductor fabrication plants in India, which was approved by the Cabinet last week.
The notification said that applications will be invited under the scheme from January 1, for a period of 45 days initially, which may be extended with the approval of the Minister of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). The scheme may also be reopened for applications anytime during its tenure, with the approval of MeitY, it said.
“The scheme will be implemented through a nodal agency (India Semiconductor Mission). Such nodal agency will be responsible for carrying out technical appraisal and financial appraisal of the applications received under the scheme; recommending selection of applicants; and carrying out other responsibilities as assigned by the MeitY from time to time,” the notification said.
Cabinet approves ₹76,000 cr for development of semiconductors ecosystem
The functions and responsibilities of the nodal agency will be elaborated in the scheme guidelines that MeitY would issue separately, it added.
The applicant(s) will also be evaluated on the ‘quality and cost-based selection’ (QCBS) criteria, which will include technical parameters such as process technologies, project implementation capacity and operation capability.
This will also include financial parameters such as fiscal support sought from the government. “The QCBS evaluation criteria shall be decided by MeitY in consultation with nodal agency and approved by the MeitY,” the notification stated.
Industry welcomes Cabinet approval of semiconductor PLI scheme
It further said that support under the scheme will be provided on pari passu basis for six years and the government will provide fiscal support of up to 50 per cent of a project cost for display fabs.
The government may also extend the benefits of the Modified Electronics Manufacturing Clusters (EMC 2.0) scheme for the development of infrastructure and/or common facility centre, subject to the proposal satisfying the EMC 2.0 framework requirements, it said.
For the semiconductor ecosystem, the government will provide 30 per cent of the capital expenditure and the tenure of the scheme will be three years, starting January 1.
“Up to 2.5 per cent of the outlay of the scheme shall be earmarked for meeting the R&D, skill development and training requirements for the development of semiconductor ecosystem in India,” it added.
The Cabinet had last week approved the comprehensive programme for the development of a sustainable semiconductor and display ecosystem to position India as the global hub for electronics manufacturing, with semiconductors as the foundational building block.
The programme envisages investment of around ₹76,000 crore in semiconductor production over the next five to six years.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
The stock market shrugged off Covid blues and created wealth for investors. Here’s a review of the performance ...
Heavy reliance on cash movement in the organised space, the ever-increasing use of digital cash, and the RBI’s ...
Many IPOs aay not stand the test of market cycles as a study of US firms shows
Investing in bonds has become easier via fixed income platforms, but don’t forget due diligence
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
A practical guide to climb the corporate ladder
By hoodwinking regulators and lying about the addictive properties of opiates, the Sackler clan encircled ...
Resolve is a typical Perumal Murugan story that beautifully brings out typical problems faced by rural ...
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...