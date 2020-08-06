Girish Chandra Murmu to be new CAG of India

Gordon Murray’s new T.50 to be a driver-centric supercar unlike any other
Will be the most expensive supercar on our roads, if one does make it here
Government has appointed Girish Chandra Murmu as new Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India. He will replace Rajiv Mehrishi who superannuated on Thursday.
Murmu got in a headline last October when he was appointed first Lieutenant Governor of Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. However, on the first anniversary of abrogation of Article 370, he resigned and now been given charge of another constitutional authority. He will primarily be entrusted with the responsibility to audit the accounts and related activities of the three tiers of Government – Federal, Provincial and Local; the State-owned public sector commercial enterprises; and autonomous bodies financed by the Federal and Provincial Governments. His reports are laid before the Parliament and Legislatures of the Provinces. CAG reports are laid in the Parliament and State assemblies.
Murmu is 1985 batch Indian Administrative Service Officer (IAS) of Gujarat cadre. Born in 1959, he opted voluntary retirement from the post of Expenditure Secretary last year. A post-graduate in Political Science, Murmu was instrumental in preparing economic package in 2015, announced by the Prime Minister. During April 2008 to August, he served as Additional Principal Secretary to then Chief Minister of Gujarat Narendra Modi. Later when Anandi Ben Patel became CM after Modi elevated to the Prime Ministre, Murmu became Principal Secretary to CM.
A man of few words, Murmu got a big task on the expenditure management front, when the economy was slowing down, and there were many allegations about the delay of payments. Murmu used to take a daily meeting with officials of the Finance Ministry and other Ministries and tried to sort-out the problem. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, herself, acknowledged his effort on the public forum.
Will be the most expensive supercar on our roads, if one does make it here
Its Indian arm, TKM, is ushering in changes at work and dealerships
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
The wingspan of the 747 is longer than that of the Wright brothers’ first flight from near Kitty Hawk near ...
The one-off resolution of stressed personal loans will be available to borrowers repaying their loans ...
There is a unique advantage in going for critical illness policies of general insurers, and that is ...
The stock of REC gained 5 per cent with above average volume on Thursday, rebounding from a key support level ...
Avoiding fresh debts and reining in spends are among top money mantras
A new Covid-19 lab at the University of Mumbai is helping people grapple with the angst of social disruptions ...
Durian, the smelly fruit that comes in many varieties, demands attention and reaction from everyone around it
A student pays tribute to theatre legend Ebrahim Alkazi, who died in New Delhi on Tuesday
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...