The Government of India has issued a call for proposals to establish Centres of Excellence (CoE) under the Research and Development (R&D) Scheme of the National Green Hydrogen Mission.

Announced by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), this initiative aims to create world-class Centres of Excellence dedicated to Green Hydrogen innovation.

These centres are intended to drive sustainability and strengthen India’s long-term energy independence by advancing research in Green Hydrogen production, storage, and utilization technologies, according to an official statement.

These CoEs will serve as hubs for cutting-edge research, skill-building, and knowledge sharing. They are also designed to encourage collaboration across sectors, involving industry, academia, and government, to accelerate innovation in Green Hydrogen technologies. This includes enhancing process efficiencies, fostering new product development, and pooling expertise and resources to strengthen India’s Green Hydrogen ecosystem.

Previously, on March 15, 2024, MNRE published guidelines for the R&D Scheme as part of the National Green Hydrogen Mission. The Government has allocated Rs. 100 crore for establishing these Centers, inviting public and private institutions, including research organizations and universities, to collaborate and submit proposals in response to this call.

Launched on January 4, 2023, with a budget of ₹19,744 crore through FY 2029-30, the National Green Hydrogen Mission aims to support India’s goal of becoming self-reliant in clean energy and contributing to the global shift towards sustainable energy. The mission is expected to significantly decarbonize the economy, lower dependence on fossil fuel imports, and position India as a leader in Green Hydrogen technology and markets.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit