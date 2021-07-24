Government caps trade margin up on prices to distributor level for five medical devices

National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has capped the trade margins of five imported medical devices including pulse oximeter, blood pressure monitoring machine, nebuliser, digital thermometer and glucometer.

With this, the maximum retail prices of as many as 684 products/brands have been reduced by a rate between 47 and 88 per cent, an official statement said on Saturday. Nearly 91 per cent of the products reported a downward revision in prices, it said.

The maximum downward revision has been reported by imported brand of pulse oximeter, showing reduction of ₹ 2,95,375 per unit. The downward revision of MRP has been reported by imported and domestic brands across all the categories. The highest reduction in prices was for pulse oximeters, blood pressure monitoring machine and nebulisers.

The revised MRP effective from July 20, 2021 on all the brands and specifications has been shared with the State Drug Controllers for strict monitoring and enforcement. The relevant instructions are available on NPPA’s website. In order to monitor availability, the manufacturers / importers of these medical devices have been directed to submit quarterly stock details.

The revised MRP with effective from July 20 on all the brands and specifications has been shared with the State Drug Controllers for strict monitoring and enforcement. The relevant instructions are available on NPPA’s website. To monitor availability, the manufacturers / importers of these medical devices have been directed to submit quarterly stock details, the statement said.