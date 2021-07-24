Policy

Government caps trade margin up on prices to distributor level for five medical devices

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on July 24, 2021

File Photo   -  REUTERS

Margin has been capped to 70 per cent

National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has capped the trade margins of five imported medical devices including pulse oximeter, blood pressure monitoring machine, nebuliser, digital thermometer and glucometer.

With this, the maximum retail prices of as many as 684 products/brands have been reduced by a rate between 47 and 88 per cent, an official statement said on Saturday. Nearly 91 per cent of the products reported a downward revision in prices, it said.

The maximum downward revision has been reported by imported brand of pulse oximeter, showing reduction of ₹ 2,95,375 per unit. The downward revision of MRP has been reported by imported and domestic brands across all the categories. The highest reduction in prices was for pulse oximeters, blood pressure monitoring machine and nebulisers.

The revised MRP effective from July 20, 2021 on all the brands and specifications has been shared with the State Drug Controllers for strict monitoring and enforcement. The relevant instructions are available on NPPA’s website. In order to monitor availability, the manufacturers / importers of these medical devices have been directed to submit quarterly stock details.

The revised MRP with effective from July 20 on all the brands and specifications has been shared with the State Drug Controllers for strict monitoring and enforcement. The relevant instructions are available on NPPA’s website. To monitor availability, the manufacturers / importers of these medical devices have been directed to submit quarterly stock details, the statement said.

Published on July 24, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

healthcare industry
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.