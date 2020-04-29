Government employees instructed to download Aarogya Setu app

All government employees should download 'Aarogya Setu,' app which is used for tracking COVID19 cases, on their mobile phones, said a circular issued by Department of Personnel and Training on Wednesday.

"All officers, staff (including outsourced staff) working in the Central government should download 'Aarogya Setu’ app immediately. Before starting for office, they must review their status on 'Aarogya Setu' and commute only when app shows 'safe' or 'low risk' status," the circular said.

It also advised officers and staff that in case the app shows that they have 'moderate,' or 'high risk,' calculated on basis of bluetooth proximity (recent contact with an infected person), the staff should not come to office and self isolate for 14 days or till the status becomes safe or low risk.

All ministries and departments are advised to issue similar instructions to all autonomous and statutory bodies and public sector units, the circular said.