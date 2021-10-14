Government invites EoIs for installation of 1000 MWh Battery energy Storage System

The Government, on Thursday, gave its green signal for inviting the Expression of Interest for the installation of 1000 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) as a pilot project, the Power Ministry said in a release.

The New and Renewable Energy Ministry and the Power Ministry have been working on providing a roadmap for the installation of an energy storage system in the country.

“Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), a CPSU under New and Renewable Energy Ministry, has called for the Expression of Interest for procurement of 1000 MWh BESS. This will be published along with the RFS (request for selection) bid document and the draft comprehensive guideline for procurement and utilization of BESS as a part of generation, transmission and distribution assets and with all ancillary services,” the Power Ministry said.

“This will be discussed in the pre-bid conference scheduled to be held on October 28, 2021 at 4 PM. In order to support the ambitious goal of achieving 450 GW renewable energy target of New and Renewable Energy Ministry by 2030, it is important that it gets duly supported with installation of energy storage systems, battery energy storage system, hydro pump storage plants etc.,” release said.

Based on the suggestions and the feedback from various stakeholders, the final RFS document will be floated in the first week of November, along with a final comprehensive guideline for the procurement and utilisation of BESS as a part of generation, transmission and distribution assets and with all ancillary services.